Major Developers and Francesco Totti Unveils Limited-Edition Apartments at Manta Bay
(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 12 May 2025 – In a groundbreaking move that bridges world-class real estate with sporting royalty, Major Developers today announced the official launch of a limited collection of just 10 ultra-luxury residences branded and signed by football legend Francesco Totti, within its AED 1 billion flagship development Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island.
These one-of-a-kind units redefine luxury living. More than luxury residences, they represent a lifestyle curated by one of football’s greatest icons — and are offered exclusively to a highly select clientele.
Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers said: “The Totti-branded units at Manta Bay are the pinnacle of exclusivity — a tribute to personal achievement and refined living. We’re proud to introduce an offering that speaks directly to elite buyers seeking more than a luxury residences — but a legacy.”
Adding to the prestige of the launch, Francesco Totti is not only the face of this exclusive collection but also a proud homeowner at Manta Bay. By choosing to invest in the development himself, the global football icon reinforces his personal belief in the project’s vision and lifestyle offering—joining a community of like-minded owners who value privacy, excellence, and legacy. Some of the world’s most renowned athletes, including football legends Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, have chosen Manta Bay as their personal retreat as well.
Set against the backdrop of Ras Al Khaimah’s fastest-growing luxury destination, the Totti units offer expansive terraces transformed into personal wellness gardens with space for fitness, private cinema, outdoor dining, jacuzzi, lush greenery, and access to Manta Bay’s Platinum Tier concierge services. With a starting price of AED 2.8 million, the apartments are poised to attract high-net-worth individuals from the Gulf and beyond.
“This partnership is something truly special,” said Francesco Totti. “It’s about creating a space where passion, privacy, and prestige come together. I’ve put my signature on every detail — and I look forward to personally welcoming the select few who make these homes their own.”
This launch comes amid a surge in demand for high-end properties in Ras Al Khaimah. With world-class developments like Manta Bay, the emirate is emerging as a new global hotspot for discerning investors and lifestyle connoisseurs.
Each residence comes with signature Francesco Totti design features, a private garden with a Jacuzzi, a gym, and a personalized jersey signed by Totti himself. Owners will also enjoy an exclusive key handover ceremony with the football legend, culminating in an unforgettable private invitation-only dinner with Totti.
“Manta Bay is set to establish a new benchmark for luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah, offering a blend of contemporary design, state-of-the-art amenities, and a unique location on Al Marjan Island. Featuring the region’s first Sky Pool Beach, panoramic sea views, and a state-of-the-art wellness center, Manta Bay aims to become a landmark destination for high-end residential living,” added Charapenak.
