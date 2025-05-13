Shivraj Singh To Visit Chhattisgarh Today; Give Nod For Over 3 Lakh New Houses Under PMAY-G

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is visiting Chhattisgarh on Tuesday as part of a major rural outreach initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Chouhan is expected to approve over 3 lakh new houses under the PMAY-G scheme for the state.

The visit is part of the“Mor aawas, mor adhikar" campaign, aimed at expanding housing access to rural communities.

The flagship event is being held at the PG College Ground in Ambikapur, Surguja district, where Union Minister Chouhan will formally inaugurate a series of welfare initiatives.

As the chief guest, he will hand over 'keys of happiness' to PMAY-G and PM Janman Awas Yojana beneficiaries, symbolising the completion and handover of their newly-constructed homes.

In a major announcement, Chouhan is expected to approve over 3 lakh new houses under the PMAY-G scheme for the state of Chhattisgarh. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses in the state is expected to surpass 11 lakh units, reflecting the central government's commitment to "Housing for All."

During the ceremony, the Union Minister will also conduct 'Griha Pravesh' (housewarming) for 51,000 beneficiaries who have completed home construction. Additionally, a Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) will be performed for those who have recently begun construction under the scheme.

Chouhan will also recognise the contributions of Self-Help Group (SHG) women, particularly the Lakhpati Didis, who have demonstrated excellence in rural entrepreneurship and financial self-reliance.

In preparation for the visit, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, and senior BJP leaders held high-level meetings with administrative officials to ensure smooth execution of the event. Collector Vilas Bhonsle confirmed that the PG College Ground has been fully prepared, with arrangements including a helipad, road access, and a main stage.

Since the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, implementation of the PM Awas Yojana has gained significant momentum, with renewed focus on rural development and housing accessibility.