Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 3M 2025 earnings webcast/call on 15 May 2025

Sofia / Munich, 12 May 2025 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to the earnings webcast/call on the unaudited 3M 2025 consolidated results with Management Board members on 15 May 2025, 09.00 CEST (10.00 EEST) .

The 3M 2025 unaudited consolidated results will be announced on 14 May 2025 after the close of trading.



Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 3M 2025 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Shelly Group – Earnings Call 3M 2025 .



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: ...



