Accelerate 2025 Wraps After Four Days Of Innovation, Inspiration And Unmatched Community

As the insurance industry's premier technology event and the top annual conference for Vertafore users, Accelerate brings together a cross section of the independent insurance channel, including agencies, MGAs, carriers, solution providers and thought leaders. The 2025 event featured hands-on demos, opportunities for networking, a sold-out exhibit hall and a look at what's new and next for the future of the industry and insurance technology.

"Vertafore is focused on being the partner for the future by innovating in ways that bring value to each of our users," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO.

Empowering users to get the most out of their technology investment

Education is the number one reason Accelerate attendees return to the conference year after year. The 2025 event offered more than 150 education sessions and workshops, on topics that matter to insurance professionals today. Accelerate 2025 had tracks to empower everyday technology users, support emerging leaders, foster cross-channel collaboration and equip attendees with the latest information on important trends like artificial intelligence and data management.

In addition, nearly a quarter of attendees took advantage of Vertafore's TechHub, which connects Vertafore solutions experts one-on-one with users. During personalized sessions, attendees were able to identify workflow best practices, discover new efficiencies, build integrations and learn tips and tricks to get the most out of their software investment.

Simplifying and automating insurance distribution

During a packed general session, Vertafore's CEO Amy Zupon and chief product officer James Thom shared how the company is partnering with its users for the future. In addition to its news about what's new and next for AgencyOne® and the latest on Vertafore's Project Impact , highlights included:



How Vertafore is building systems and tools to help insurance professionals use AI responsibly and in a way that drives real outcomes through faster quoting, smarter decisions, more personalized service and high-quality data.

The company's latest efforts to fuel speed-to-market for MGAs and wholesalers with its acquisition of Surefyre TM. Bringing this underwriting workbench and configurable agent-facing portal into Vertafore's ecosystem of MGA solutions is delivering results for MGAs, like 90% faster quoting and 2.5 hours of time saved per submission. The benefits to agencies with the introduction of AgencyZoom® into the AgencyOne platform, strengthening the connected user experience and unifying client data. In addition, Vertafore showcased exciting new features in the AgencyZoom Enterprise solution to make it easier for distributed agencies and networks and associations to manage multiple locations.

"Vertafore has proudly served this community for over 55 years, and that is not something we take lightly," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "And while we're proud of our history, a company like ours does not remain at the top of an industry like ours without constantly thinking about what's next. Vertafore is focused on being the partner for the future of this community by innovating in ways that bring value to each of our users."

The power of the insurance community

Accelerate attendees continued a longstanding conference tradition with Day of Caring. Each year, attendees spend the first day of the conference giving back to the host city. This year, the Accelerate community raised close to $45,000 and put in nearly 400 hours of time to assemble more than 8,000 art kits for Classroom Central-a local Charlotte-based organization that fosters equity in education by providing teachers and students with the needed resources.

"Accelerate 2025 was more than an event-it was a powerful reminder of what makes this industry exceptional: our community" said Rick Warter, Vertafore's chief customer officer and Accelerate 2025 cochair. "Being surrounded by so many forward-thinking professionals, partners and leaders was both energizing and inspiring. The connections we've made and the ideas we've sparked here will carry us into the future stronger than ever."

Registration is now open for Accelerate 2026 , taking place April 13−16, 2026, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. By driving results for customers of all sizes, Vertafore focuses on operational excellence, develops innovative solutions and aligns with key industry partners. Vertafore serves more insurance customers than any other insurance technology provider. Learn more at .

