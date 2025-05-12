Wyndham And Le Park Concord To Launch 100 Super 8® Hotels Across Saudi Arabia In Landmark 10-Year Deal

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,300 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, has entered into an exclusive development agreement with Le Park Concord Company to launch its iconic Super 8® by Wyndham brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With plans to open 100 hotels over the next ten years, the agreement reinforces Wyndham's long-term commitment to quality, accessible and sustainable hospitality development in the region.

The signing was executed with the active support of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, further underlining the initiative's alignment with the Kingdom's national tourism goals.

Le Park Concord is a leading Saudi hotel operator and developer, currently managing over 900 rooms across 13 properties with an additional 13 hotels under development, expected to add more than 2,000 rooms to the company's growing portfolio.

“Bringing Super 8 to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible. As tourism accelerates and millions of travellers visit the country each year, the demand for dependable, budget-friendly accommodation continues to grow, whether you are travelling for business or leisure. Our collaboration with Le Park Concord allows us to meet that need by introducing a trusted brand in key cities and along major highways. We're excited to bring Super 8's signature blend of affordability, stylish comfort, and sustainable modern design to one of the region's most dynamic markets.”

As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid transformation under Vision 2030, Wyndham and Le Park Concord are set to meet the rising demand for quality, affordable lodging among both international visitors and a growing domestic traveller base. In 2024 alone, the Kingdom welcomed 30 million international tourists, a 9.5 percent increase from the previous year, and according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism, that number is expected to reach 150 million annually by the end of the decade.

As part of the deal, the first Super 8® hotel is expected to debut next year, 2026. Future locations are planned along the Kingdom's major highways and in key urban and transit hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Khobar/Dammam, and surrounding areas. Many properties will feature smart modular construction and eco-conscious designs, aligning with both brands' focus on efficiency, sustainability, and guest comfort.

Saudi Arabia's strategic location, population growth, and increasing appeal to religious, leisure, and business travelers have made it a fast growing tourism destination. Despite this boom, branded economy accommodations remain underrepresented. According to Knight Frank , only 6% of the country's hotel pipeline is in the economy and midscale segments creating a significant supply gap that Super 8® is well-positioned to address.

“Saudi Arabia's tourism growth under Vision 2030 presents a clear need for more branded economy hotels. Our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts allows us to address this gap by combining local insight with strong and trusted international standards and the assurance of Wyndham Rewards, one of the world's most trusted loyalty programs. Together, we will offer affordable, quality stays to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding visitor base.”

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage – a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of over $350 million (USD) in innovative technology investments since becoming a public company in 2018, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of over 115 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who make up more than a third of all check-ins globally.

Globally recognized for both quality and value, Super 8 by Wyndham is one of the world's largest economy hotel brands, spanning multiple countries throughout the world. Just last month, Wyndham announced plans to introduce the brand to Spain and Portugal with 40 hotels slated to open across the two countries over the next 10 years.

To learn more about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, including franchising opportunities with brands like Super 8 by Wyndham, visit whrdevelopmentemea .