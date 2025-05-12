Foxit's Sara Schmidt Spotlighted On The 2025 Women Of The Channel List

Recognition Underscores Foxit's Channel Momentum and Innovation Leadership in AI-Powered PDF and eSign Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Sara Schmidt, Senior Channel Partner Manager, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Sara Schmidt was recognized as one of the 2025 Women of the Channel for her powerhouse leadership and transformative impact on Foxit's channel ecosystem. As Senior Channel Manager, she has been instrumental in launching strategic enablement programs and co-creating tailored go-to-market campaigns that not only expanded Foxit's footprint in key markets but also helped partners dramatically increase their revenue. Her efforts directly contributed to a 57% surge in channel-driven sales, with several partners exceeding their quotas through the successful delivery of Foxit's bleeding-edge, AI-powered PDF and eSign solutions. Sara's ability to foster deep collaboration, align cross-functional teams, and equip partners with the tools and insights they need to win has made her a driving force behind Foxit's channel momentum and a standout leader in the broader channel community.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"I'm incredibly proud to be recognized among such a well-known and highly respected roster of channel leaders, especially by one of the most trusted voices in the channel – CRN," said Sara Schmidt, Senior Channel Partner Manager at Foxit. "This recognition is not just a personal honor; I believe it's a reflection of Foxit's growing brand recognition and the increasing respect we're earning from both partners and end clients. Our continued momentum is fueled by the strength of our channel ecosystem and the unmatched value of our AI-powered document management solutions, which are helping organizations work smarter, move faster, and stay secure in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco . Follow The Channel Company: and LinkedI

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through its integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit .

