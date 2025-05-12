403
Iran, Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Ties with Strategic Cooperation Pacts
(MENAFN) Iran and Uzbekistan signed four new agreements on Sunday to deepen their bilateral cooperation, according to a media report.
The accords were reached during a meeting between senior officials from both countries, including Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who is currently visiting Tehran.
The signed documents include a government-level protocol to implement a preferential trade agreement, two memorandums of understanding—covering plant quarantine and halal certification—and a bilateral roadmap outlining areas of collaboration from 2025 to 2027.
At the meeting, Aref affirmed Iran’s dedication to enhancing ties with Uzbekistan, pointing to the nations' "numerous cultural and historical commonalities as valuable assets" for expanding cooperation in fields such as trade, energy, tourism, science, and private sector engagement.
Aripov referred to Iran as Uzbekistan’s "close friend and reliable partner" in the region, and noted that trade between the two countries reached $500 million in 2024, according to the media outlet.
He also underlined the importance of long-term vision and strategic planning in furthering the partnership.
