S. Korea's Presidential Campaigns Kick Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO May 12 (KUNA) -- South Korea's Presidential candidates kicked off their official campaigns on Monday for the June 3 vote, putting their top priority on pledges of reviving the nation's sluggish economy and unifying the polarized society, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Voters will pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid, and opinion polls have shown that Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung has kept a solid lead, according to the report.
Lee is the front-runner, trailed by People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, former labor minister whose candidacy was confirmed only two days ago after intraparty strife over a possible candidacy merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Lee has sought to woo swing voters with promises to improve the economy and people's livelihoods, while Kim is expected to unite conservative voters to challenge the DP candidate.
Kicking off his campaign in central Seoul, Lee described the upcoming election as "not just a battle between the DP and the PPP but a battle against the entrenched elite who have destroyed constitutional order and people's lives through the insurrection."
The PPP is striving to win back disappointed supporters and sway undecided voters amid internal strife over Kim's candidacy merger with Han.
According to a Realmeter poll released Sunday, the DP's Lee garnered 52.1 percent support compared with Kim's 31.1 percent in the hypothetical three-way race that also included the New Reform Party's Lee. (end)
