Turkish BIST 100 Index Ends Monday with Gains
(MENAFN) Borsa Istanbul's primary equity gauge posted significant gains to kick off the trading week, closing at 11,189.50 points and marking a 1.65% advance from Friday's session.
The BIST 100 index opened Monday's trading at 11,082.14 points before rallying 182.13 points by market close, demonstrating strong investor appetite in Turkish equities.
Intraday price action saw the benchmark oscillate between a session low of 11,074.68 and a peak of 11,250.44 points, reflecting volatile but ultimately bullish sentiment.
Market breadth favored advancing issues, with 78 constituent stocks posting gains against 22 decliners throughout the session.
The BIST 100's aggregate market capitalization reached approximately 10.54 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to $248.9 billion. Trading activity remained robust, with daily turnover hitting 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).
Commodity and currency markets showed mixed movements by 1520GMT. Gold traded at $4,188.45 per troy ounce, while Brent crude petroleum settled near $62.75 per barrel.
Currency pairs reflected ongoing lira weakness, with the dollar fetching 42.5535 liras, the euro at 49.5240 liras, and sterling commanding 56.6980 liras in foreign exchange markets.
