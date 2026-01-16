Machado Says Venezuela Is At 'Threshold Of Freedom'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said that her country has reached the“threshold of freedom,” declaring that a transition toward democracy has already begun following recent political developments and US action against the Maduro regime.

“On January 3rd, 2026, a new milestone was achieved,” Machado said at a news conference in Washington.“We are definitely now into the first steps of a true transition to democracy,” she said.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Machado described her presence in the United States as extraordinary, given the risks she has faced in Venezuela.“It seems like a miracle to be sitting here in a free country,” she said, adding that Venezuelans have endured years of repression without resources, money, or a free press.

She credited the determination of ordinary citizens for advancing the movement.“People determined to be free even without resources... even facing the most cruel tyranny can prevail,” she said.“The force of conviction and the force of love is the strongest of all.”

Machado said Venezuelans who have never experienced democracy have risked their lives to demand dignity and justice.“It's all about human dignity. It's all about justice. It's all about love,” she said, pointing to children growing up without parents, education, or food.

She expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the American people, saying US action required“a lot of courage.”“He did it, yes, on behalf of the American people, but also because he cares for the people of Venezuela,” she said.

Machado said Trump personally conveyed that message to her during a meeting earlier this week.“He told me that yesterday, and I think that was the most important message I can bring back to my country,” she said.

She highlighted the humanitarian toll of the crisis, including political prisoners, exiles, and widespread malnutrition.“We have the generation that is suffering the highest levels of malnutrition in a century,” she said.

Addressing concerns about instability, Machado argued that Venezuela's transition would differ from those in other regions.“We are talking about a society that is perhaps the most cohesive in the region,” she said.“Ninety percent of the population wants the same.”

She rejected comparisons with fractured societies, saying Venezuela has no religious, racial, or regional divisions driving conflict.“There was one longing that brought Venezuelans together,” she said.“We want our children back home.”

Machado said Venezuelans want dignity through work, not dependency.“Women do not want handouts,” she said.“They want to live with their job well done.”

She described the future Venezuela as“profoundly pro-America,” distinguishing the regime from the people.“That's not the Venezuelan people, and that's not the armed forces as well,” she said.

Machado expressed confidence in an orderly transition.“The result of a stable transition will be a proud Venezuela that is gonna be the best ally the United States has ever had in the Americas,” she said.

In the final exchange, she assured Venezuelans of eventual freedom.“Venezuela is going to be free,” she said,“and that's going to be achieved with the support of the people of the United States and President Donald Trump.”