Faulty Mines Case: Court Orders Custody, With Bail Up To UAH 120M

At the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court selected preventive measures for suspects in a case concerning the possible misappropriation of budget funds during the execution of state defense contracts.

Officials of the supplier company have been taken into custody with the possibility of posting bail ranging from nearly UAH 20 million to more than UAH 120 million. The company's chief accountant has been placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

As for officials of the military representative offices of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the court also ordered detention with bail set at UAH 41.6 million for each individual. The same preventive measure was applied to the head of a research institution and an engineer of one of the military representative offices.

Consideration of the motion regarding another official of a military representative office is ongoing due to a motion filed by the defense seeking the recusal of the investigating judge.

The Office of the Prosecutor General recalled that investigators are establishing the circumstances of the possible misappropriation of funds during the execution of contracts for supplying mines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, part of the products supplied was unfit for use, deliveries under other contracts did not take place at all, and advance payments may have been embezzled. The estimated amount of damage is nearly UAH 3 billion.

