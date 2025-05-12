The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA): Empowering The Future Of Women's Professional Basketball

Bay Area Phoenix's Rebecca Harris was on the of the top performers of FIBA WBLA Group B

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA), the leading development league for women's professional basketball, is setting a new standard for the sport by providing a dynamic platform for athletes to hone their skills with the goal of playing in the WNBA, EuroLeague, EuroCup, or global FIBA Tournaments and Leagues. The WPBA is dedicated to shaping the future of women's basketball and creating pathways to the highest levels of the game, developing the next generation of female athletes.

The league features eight teams playing under one roof, including the Alameda Wolves, Bay City Blaze, Bay Area Phoenix, Berkeley Royals, Tech City Titans, Hayward Riptide, Oakland Swish, and San Francisco Riptide. These teams are composed of players with diverse backgrounds in the WNBA, Athlete Unlimited, overseas leagues, national teams, and collegiate programs.

With a home opener scheduled for June 8, 2025, at the Oakland Hills Campus, the WPBA offers a cutting-edge approach to developing talent while prioritizing player growth, health, financial literacy, and the integration of technology to create a competitive, holistic environment for every athlete involved. The league is guided by a powerhouse advisory board that includes basketball legends and industry leaders such as Gary Payton Sr., Chasity Melvin, Phil Handy, and Kenny Thomas-each bringing invaluable insight and experience to elevate the future of women's professional basketball.

What Makes WPBA Different:

The WPBA is not just a league – it's a platform for opportunity. The league is designed to support athletes who have been waived by the WNBA, collegiate players looking to transition into professional basketball, and experienced professionals aiming to sharpen their skills. The WPBA also empowers professional women who thrive in the corporate world, bringing their drive and determination from the boardroom to the basketball court. In addition to its focus on player development, the WPBA is proud to announce two key partnerships with Bench and FanRally that will revolutionize fan engagement and content access.

Bench will serve as the streaming partner, providing fans with exclusive access to live games, replays, and original league content. This partnership introduces a "first-of-its-kind" player-first revenue model, where the WPBA commits to sharing 15% of league revenue directly with its players and coaches, empowering athletes to take control of their voice and the content they produce.

About BENCH:

BENCH is the revenue engine helping sports leagues, teams, and creators grow their audience and monetize content directly.

Join the Bench:

FanRally offers a flexible, personalized ticketing experience that mirrors how fans book travel-giving them full control over their game day plans. Fans can easily reserve seats, make changes, add extras, or upgrade their tickets at any time, from anywhere.“FanRally lets you experience a modern approach to fan engagement,” said Chris Giles, Co-Founder & CEO of FanRally.“We power flexible memberships under your brand that not only drive revenue but also keep fans coming back for more.”

Inaugural WPBA Foundation Gala Benefit :

The WPBA is excited to announce its Inaugural WPBA Foundation Gala Benefit, which will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 6 PM – 10 PM at the Silicon Valley Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom in San Jose, CA (located at 1350 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA).

The evening will begin with an exclusive cocktail hour, featuring WPBA team VIPs, including Hall of Fame NBA and WNBA players and coaches. We are honored to be joined by WPBA Advisors: 9x NBA All-Star & NBA Champion Gary "The Glove" Payton, WNBA All-Star Chasity Melvin, and NBA First-Round Draft Pick and 11-Year Veteran Kenny Thomas.

Also attending the Gala will be special guests Ari Chambers, Founder of HighlightHER (Now @BrwSports) & ESPN & Andscape Commentator, and Robert Turbin, Super Bowl Champion & Former NFL Running Back. This high-profile event will provide an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and raise awareness for the Women's Premier Basketball Association mission of empowering female athletes and advancing the future of women's professional basketball.

For more information on the Inaugural WPBA Foundation Gala Benefit:



Community Impact:

As part of its commitment to youth development, the WPBA has also partnered with US Sports Camps to bring All-Girls Nike Basketball Camps to the community during the 2025 summer. This initiative aims to inspire and nurture the next generation of female athletes, giving them the tools and mentorship to excel in basketball and beyond.

For more information on WPBA x Nike Basketball Camps , visit:



Tickets Available May 14, 2025:

Tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with options for season passes and group packages. Fans can secure their seats early for the highly anticipated home opener on June 8, 2025, marking the start of the WPBA's 4th season, as the league continues to grow and build on its success.

For more information on tickets, teams, and the WPBA's mission, visit:

About the Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA):

The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) is the premier development league for women's professional basketball, committed to elevating the game by creating meaningful pathways to the WNBA, EuroLeague, and global FIBA competition. WPBA combines elite competition with holistic player development-including health, financial literacy, and technology-to support athletes on and off the court while building a sustainable, player-first future for women's basketball.

