CTD Registers Terror Case In Yesterday's Suicide Attack On Police Van In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A case has been registered under terrorism and other relevant sections by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) following a suicide attack targeting a police mobile van on Peshawar's Ring Road.

According to police sources, the blast occurred while a patrolling police vehicle was on duty and was directly targeted by a suicide bomber.

The FIR states that the attack was a strike against the country's sovereignty and part of a conspiracy to weaken state institutions.

The explosion claimed the lives of two police personnel and injured six others, who were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed the arrival of two bodies and six injured, including both police personnel and civilians. Most of the injured are said to be in stable condition.

The suicide bombing took place late last night on the Peshawar Ring Road, with initial investigations confirming it as a suicide attack. The CTD is leading the probe into the incident.