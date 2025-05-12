403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Forecast Today 12/05: Silver In Limbo (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Taking a look at the silver market, silver initially pulled back just a bit during the early hours on Friday, but we've seen silver turn around and show its strength again as we have raced towards the crucial $33 level. It's also worth noting that the 50-day EMA is slicing right through the middle of the candlestick. And this, of course, is a sign that perhaps the market is in the midst of trying to sort something out, and when you zoom out a bit and you look at the range between $32 and $34, it makes perfect sense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment