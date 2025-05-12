SONEXOS APPOINTS ANDREA ONETTI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TO LEAD GLOBAL OPERATIONS & COMMERCIALIZATION OF PLASMAPANEL

Andrea Onetti

Respected Leader in Audio Electronics to Drive Market Expansion of Sonexos' AI-Driven Solid-State Active Noise Control Solutions

- Mark Donaldson, Sonexos CEOLAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sonexos, a pioneer in solid-state active noise control technologies, today announced the appointment of Andrea Onetti as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Andrea will lead the company's global operations and drive the industrialisation and commercialisation of its patented PlasmacousticTM technology as the company moves from advanced R&D to full-scale industrialization.PlasmacousticTM technology marks a significant breakthrough in active broadband sound control, enabling compact, non-mechanical solutions for complex acoustic environments. Its first commercial platform, Plasmapanel, integrates this technology into an AI-driven, solid-state solution for active noise control-targeting high-impact applications across consumer and domestic appliances, industrial systems, and automotive interiors.Andrea brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, including his tenure as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the MEMS Sub-Group at STMicroelectronics. His track record in scaling complex, high-volume product platforms across MEMS sensors, audio systems, RF technologies, low-power analog, and embedded solutions makes him uniquely qualified to lead Sonexos through its next phase of growth.As COO, Andrea will guide the expansion of Sonexos' operational footprint and manufacturing capabilities, supporting the company's commitment to delivering high-performance, cost-efficient solutions at scale. His focus will include advancing industrialisation of the Plasmapanelplatform, establishing strategic manufacturing partnerships, and ensuring supply chain resilience through globally distributed production.Andrea will also play a key role in strengthening strategic customer and partner relationships, particularly in markets where Plasmapanelis already gaining momentum-including HVAC systems, kitchen appliances, industrial enclosures, and transportation interiors.“Andrea brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, operational leadership, and customer-focused vision,” said Mark Donaldson, CEO of Sonexos.“His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we prepare to industrialise at scale this ground-breaking noise reduction technology for complex three-dimensional acoustic environments.”

