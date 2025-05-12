403
Trump Welcomes Release of Israeli-American Hostage
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the imminent release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas from the war-torn Gaza Strip represents a “step taken in good faith” toward both the United States and the regional peace negotiators.
He suggested this action might be one of the “final steps” needed to bring Israel’s ongoing war to a conclusion.
Trump shared the news in a social media message, stating, “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen,” using a variant spelling of Idan Alexander’s name.
He praised the contributions of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — and emphasized the importance of this move, describing it as a meaningful effort to “put an end to this very brutal war” and secure the return of “ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”
Trump added, “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”
Earlier that same day, Hamas confirmed it would release Alexander as part of its broader initiative to negotiate a truce in the Gaza Strip.
Alexander, a soldier who had been deployed in an elite combat unit along the Gaza border, is believed to be the last known living American captive in Gaza.
Hamas noted in its announcement that his release would be one of multiple measures designed to promote a ceasefire, reopen border checkpoints, and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid and emergency supplies into the region.
