Houthis Call for Mobilization Amid Israeli Threats
(MENAFN) The Houthi movement, which holds control over Yemen's capital Sanaa and much of the northwest region, declared a general mobilization on Monday, urging allied tribes to ready themselves for a possible Israeli airstrike.
The declaration followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the group as a threat to Israel and stated that initiatives were in progress to "neutralize" it.
Mohammed Al-Farrah, a member of the Houthi Political Bureau, shared on X that the movement was on heightened alert and "fully prepared" to respond to any Israeli assault or military escalation.
He cautioned that Israel would "pay a heavy political and economic price" if it proceeded with new airstrikes targeting Houthi leaders or military installations in Sanaa and other territories under their control.
On Monday morning, hundreds of armed tribesmen gathered in the Arhab district north of Sanaa, wielding rifles, daggers, and military vehicles mounted with heavy weaponry.
The participants discharged firearms into the air while chanting anti-Israel slogans.
Comparable demonstrations were observed in other areas across Sanaa and additional Houthi-controlled provinces, according to a Houthi-operated broadcaster.
In August, Israel executed airstrikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa following ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by the group against Israeli ports and airports.
These strikes damaged facilities at Hodeidah port, Sanaa International Airport, and several power stations, resulting in the deaths of numerous Houthi members, including 12 ministers and the group's chief of staff, Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Gumari.
