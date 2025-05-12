403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fertiglobe to acquire Wengfu Australia’s distribution assets, strengthening its presence in a key region
(MENAFN- Teneo) Abu Dhabi, UA– – 12 May 2025: Fertiglobe (“he “C”mpany”) (ADX: FERTIGLB), t’e world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and net ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa region, and ADNOC's low-carbon ammonia platform, has signed an asset sale and purchase agreement to acquire the distribution assets of Wengfu Australia “ty Ltd” (“Wengfu”), a leading fertilizer distribution business. The purchase price will be based on the net asset value, consisting of fully recoverable net working capital and liquid inventory, plus a premium of ~US$8 million. The transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive.
Wengfu operates in South-East Australia from five ports with eight warehouses, distributing 700-800kt of fertilizers annually, to over 200 customers, with capacity to scale up to 1.1 million tons per annum. This makes Wengfu a leading supplier in on’ of the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets, known for high quality standards and a well-established supp’y chain. Wengfu’s experienced team and longstanding customer relationships will further su’port the business’s future growth and continuity.
This acquisition aligns with Fertiglobe’s strategy to expand its presence in key strategic sectors, diversify its global footprint, and build resilience against seasonality. It provides access to a broader customer base, unlocks supply chain efficiencies, and supports the introduction of enhanced-efficiency and sustainable fertilizers. This acquisition also enables Fertiglobe to widen its distributed product portfolio to non-nitrogen fertilizers and allows it to expand fertilizer sourcing flexibility to supply the wider Asia-Pacific region.
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and legal approvals.
Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe, commented:
The acquisition will be financed through pre-arranged trade facilities, with no impact o’ Fertiglobe’s dividend distribution capability and minimal impact on levera’e. Fertiglobe’s shareholders recently approved H2 2024 dividends of $125 million, taking total 2024 dividends to $275 million, implying an industry leading yield of +5%.
About Fertiglobe:
Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and an early mover in sustainable ammonia. Fertiglo’e’s production capacity comprises of 6.6 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia, produced at four subsidiaries in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, making it the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and benefits from direct access to six key ports and distribution hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Arab Gulf. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Fertiglobe employs more than 2,700 employees. Fertiglobe is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchan“e (”ADX”) under the symbol
⦣8221;FERTIGLB⦣8220; and ISIN “AEF000901015. To find out more, visit:
About Wengfu:
Wengfu Australia Pty Ltd., established in 2009, is a fertilizer distribution business covering South-East Australia. It is ultimately owned by Guizhou Phosphate & Chemical Group, the world’s third-largest manufacturer of phosphate fertilizer and chemical products, formed in 2019 through the merger of Wengfu Group and Guizhou Kailin Fertilizer Group.
Wengfu operates in South-East Australia from five ports with eight warehouses, distributing 700-800kt of fertilizers annually, to over 200 customers, with capacity to scale up to 1.1 million tons per annum. This makes Wengfu a leading supplier in on’ of the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets, known for high quality standards and a well-established supp’y chain. Wengfu’s experienced team and longstanding customer relationships will further su’port the business’s future growth and continuity.
This acquisition aligns with Fertiglobe’s strategy to expand its presence in key strategic sectors, diversify its global footprint, and build resilience against seasonality. It provides access to a broader customer base, unlocks supply chain efficiencies, and supports the introduction of enhanced-efficiency and sustainable fertilizers. This acquisition also enables Fertiglobe to widen its distributed product portfolio to non-nitrogen fertilizers and allows it to expand fertilizer sourcing flexibility to supply the wider Asia-Pacific region.
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and legal approvals.
Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe, commented:
The acquisition will be financed through pre-arranged trade facilities, with no impact o’ Fertiglobe’s dividend distribution capability and minimal impact on levera’e. Fertiglobe’s shareholders recently approved H2 2024 dividends of $125 million, taking total 2024 dividends to $275 million, implying an industry leading yield of +5%.
About Fertiglobe:
Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and an early mover in sustainable ammonia. Fertiglo’e’s production capacity comprises of 6.6 million tons of urea and merchant ammonia, produced at four subsidiaries in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, making it the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and benefits from direct access to six key ports and distribution hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and the Arab Gulf. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Fertiglobe employs more than 2,700 employees. Fertiglobe is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchan“e (”ADX”) under the symbol
⦣8221;FERTIGLB⦣8220; and ISIN “AEF000901015. To find out more, visit:
About Wengfu:
Wengfu Australia Pty Ltd., established in 2009, is a fertilizer distribution business covering South-East Australia. It is ultimately owned by Guizhou Phosphate & Chemical Group, the world’s third-largest manufacturer of phosphate fertilizer and chemical products, formed in 2019 through the merger of Wengfu Group and Guizhou Kailin Fertilizer Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment