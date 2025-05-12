403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Seeks Regional Talks
(MENAFN) Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a phone discussion Sunday concerning recent regional developments, specifically the newly established ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
According to a statement released by the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Dar provided Attaf with details regarding the unfolding situation in the region, with a focus on the diplomatic progress that resulted in the ceasefire agreement.
Attaf conveyed Algeria's positive reception of the agreement. He expressed his hope that this development would be reinforced in the near future, leading to a sustained, equitable, and complete peace between the two neighboring nations. He further noted that such peace would be advantageous for both countries' populations and would bolster security throughout the region, the statement indicated.
Concurrently, a statement shared by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on X, a social media platform, revealed that both parties "agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora, to achieve common objectives."
Pakistan and India jointly announced a ceasefire effective immediately on Saturday, following several days of military actions directed at each other.
According to a statement released by the Algerian Foreign Ministry, Dar provided Attaf with details regarding the unfolding situation in the region, with a focus on the diplomatic progress that resulted in the ceasefire agreement.
Attaf conveyed Algeria's positive reception of the agreement. He expressed his hope that this development would be reinforced in the near future, leading to a sustained, equitable, and complete peace between the two neighboring nations. He further noted that such peace would be advantageous for both countries' populations and would bolster security throughout the region, the statement indicated.
Concurrently, a statement shared by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on X, a social media platform, revealed that both parties "agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora, to achieve common objectives."
Pakistan and India jointly announced a ceasefire effective immediately on Saturday, following several days of military actions directed at each other.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment