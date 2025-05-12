403
Algeria Expels 2 French Intelligence Agents
(MENAFN) Algerian officials expelled two French intelligence operatives on Sunday, accusing them of entering the country with “fake diplomatic passports.”
This latest incident reflects increasing friction between the two nations.
The expulsion adds to the growing list of diplomatic confrontations affecting their already tense relationship.
As reported by a state-operated broadcaster, the expelled individuals were associated with the Directorate of Internal Security under France’s Interior Ministry.
The report stated they had “failed to comply with legal procedures” upon their arrival in Algeria. The broadcaster also characterized the episode as a “maneuver” orchestrated by the French Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau.
French authorities have not made any official statements regarding the incident so far.
This event follows shortly after Algeria expelled 12 French embassy employees in early April.
That action came in response to the arrest of an Algerian consular official in Paris, who was allegedly connected to the abduction of an Algerian dissident influencer.
France retaliated by removing 12 Algerian diplomats and summoning its ambassador in Algiers back for discussions.
These reciprocal measures occurred soon after a brief moment of diplomatic warming.
That thaw was marked by a phone exchange between Algerian Leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune and French Leader Emmanuel Macron in late March, followed by a visit to Algiers by Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Minister of State for Europe, on April 6.
During that visit, both governments committed to restarting mechanisms for bilateral collaboration.
