Le Mans, Racing Beyond Limits - Documentary On Disabled Motorcycle Racers Now Streaming Worldwide

Film Poster Le Mans, Racing Beyond Limits

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austrian filmmaker Elena Rosberg presents a compelling look into a lesser-known part of motorsport with her new documentary Le Mans, Racing Beyond Limits, now available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV.

The film documents a race day at the European Motorcycle Championship for Riders with Disabilities, held at the iconic Le Mans circuit in France. This championship brings together athletes with physical disabilities competing at a high-performance level.

Rosberg offers a rare insight into a community who share a strong drive to race - regardless of physical limitations. Her portrayal is raw and unfiltered-but also a tribute to the riders, their resilience, courage, and spirit.

Le Mans, Racing beyond Limits is currently the only film to cover this unique competition and its participants in such detail.

Title: Le Mans, Racing Beyond Limits

Director: Elena Rosberg

Now Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google TV

Languages: English, Italian, German (with English subtitles)

Original Music: "Rogue" by Vaye

Elena Rosberg

Rosberg Film

