Lebanese Pres. Hails Deep-Rooted Ties With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun on Sunday extolled Beirut's "deep-rooted" relations with Kuwait, saying these ties are based on mutual respect and cooperation across various fields.
Expressing his "pleasure" to answer His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's invitation, the Lebanese president told KUNA that his official visit to Kuwait typified the "historic and brotherly" relations that Kuwait and Beirut share.
He went on to say that the Lebanese people were immensely grateful for Kuwait's persistent support, particularly at a time where Beirut was in the throes of adversity, citing that his visit should give impetus to a raft of fresh bilateral agreements.
On what issues he plans on discussing with His Highness the Amr, the Lebanese president said that existential challenges amid "trying circumstances" and matters of mutual concern were on top of the agenda.
The Lebanese president's visit to Kuwait should be instrumental in ushering in new growth in bilateral relations, while paving the way for broader cooperation between the two nations, he added. (end)
