DDPAI Unveils Next-Gen AI Dashcams At 2025 Malaysia Autoshow — Redefining Smarter Journeys With Z60 Pro And Z50 Pro

As part of its vision to lead the local dashcam industry with cutting-edge AI solutions, DDPAI unveiled both products packed with industry innovations:

The Z60 Pro headlines with Dual Sony image sensors, while both the Z60 Pro and Z50 Pro are equipped with AI ISP enhanced NightVIS 2.0 technology, delivering brighter and clearer vision even in the darkest environments for parking monitoring-essential for Malaysia's diverse road environments.









Leveraging DDPAI's πLink Multi-Channel System, the Z60 Pro uniquely supports 3-channel recording, providing users with an expanded field of view and robust evidence support than conventional dual-channel dashcams.

In addition, both Z60 Pro and Z50 Pro offer optional 4G connectivity, unlocking a suite of powerful remote features. Via DDPAI app, users can receive Instant Alerts for real-time incident notifications, remotely access recorded footage, and set up Geofencing to set virtual boundaries and receive alerts. These smart functions provide Malaysian users with enhanced security and connectivity even when their vehicles are unattended.

Beyond imaging and connectivity, both dashcams integrate intelligent features for safer and smarter journeys. Equipped with Wi-Fi Turbo for rapid downloads, ADAS 2.0 for real-time safety alerts, and IPS Power Management to safeguard vehicle battery health, these models elevate driving safety and reliability.

The launch event drew a vibrant crowd of industry experts, automotive enthusiasts, and local influencers, including media representatives and KOLs gathered at the DDPAI booth for hands-on product demonstrations and in-depth discussions. Through these interactive sessions, attendees experienced firsthand how AI-powered dashcam innovations can enhance mobility security and convenience.

Looking ahead, DDPAI is dedicated to ongoing innovation and deeper localization in Malaysia. By leveraging advanced technologies and refining user experiences, DDPAI strives to empower every journey and shape the future of intelligent mobility.

