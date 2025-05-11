403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese Premier Reaffirms Japan’s Push for Zero Tariffs in U.S. Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the country's commitment to removing U.S. tariffs, especially those on automobiles, during trade discussions on Sunday.
In an interview, Ishiba highlighted Japan's ongoing investments in the U.S., noting that the country’s auto sector plays a crucial role in supporting job creation. "If Japan's automobile industry is weakened, we will no longer be able to invest in America," he stated.
While acknowledging the U.S. approach of reducing tariffs to 10 percent on up to 100,000 cars made in Britain as a potential example, Ishiba emphasized that Japan’s goal remains a complete elimination of tariffs.
Currently, Japan faces a 25 percent tariff on its car exports to the U.S. In 2024, these exports amounted to 6.0261 trillion yen (about 41 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 28.3 percent of Japan's total exports to the U.S. The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that roughly 1.37 million vehicles were shipped to the U.S. last year.
In an interview, Ishiba highlighted Japan's ongoing investments in the U.S., noting that the country’s auto sector plays a crucial role in supporting job creation. "If Japan's automobile industry is weakened, we will no longer be able to invest in America," he stated.
While acknowledging the U.S. approach of reducing tariffs to 10 percent on up to 100,000 cars made in Britain as a potential example, Ishiba emphasized that Japan’s goal remains a complete elimination of tariffs.
Currently, Japan faces a 25 percent tariff on its car exports to the U.S. In 2024, these exports amounted to 6.0261 trillion yen (about 41 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 28.3 percent of Japan's total exports to the U.S. The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that roughly 1.37 million vehicles were shipped to the U.S. last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment