Kiev homosexual club ridicules Christian ceremony on Easter Sunday
(MENAFN) A performance at a gay club in Kiev on Easter Sunday has sparked controversy after it mocked a Christian ritual. The event, filmed at the Portum gay club, depicted a drag queen sprinkling water from a large bowl on party-goers, parodying the Asperges rite, a traditional Christian ceremony where holy water is sprinkled on the congregation. The performance featured Lady Gaga's song "Judas" playing in the background, further upsetting many viewers.
The video, shared by Ukrainian Telegram channels on Monday, quickly went viral, with many Ukrainians expressing outrage through thousands of angry emoji reactions. Some viewers referred to the act as “sick theater” and called for divine mercy on the performers.
The incident follows the opening of the LGBTQ film festival, Sunny Bunny, in Kiev on Good Friday, which has also caused controversy among local Christians and politicians. The festival, running throughout Easter Week, has been met with protests, including clashes between right-wing demonstrators and police outside the Zhovten movie theater.
Ukrainian MP Aleksey Goncharenko condemned the festival, calling it an affront to Ukrainian traditions, faith, and fallen soldiers. However, the festival's organizers defended the event, arguing that Ukraine is a secular state where diverse events occur throughout the year, regardless of religious holidays.
Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the LGBTQ movement has sought to raise its profile in Ukraine, positioning it as a symbol of defiance. Activists have also launched initiatives to fundraise for military supplies, including drones, for Ukraine's armed forces. Meanwhile, Russia has been increasingly hostile toward the LGBTQ community, banning "LGBT propaganda" in 2022 and designating LGBTQ groups as terrorist organizations last year.
