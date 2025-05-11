403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian army specifies results of Easter ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry reported a noticeable decrease in the intensity of Ukrainian attacks on Sunday following Russia’s unilateral Easter ceasefire declaration. However, Ukraine's forces still carried out approximately 4,900 violations during this period.
On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-hour cessation of hostilities, directing Russian troops to only respond to Ukrainian actions. By Monday morning, the military issued a report summarizing the situation. It noted that while the intensity of Ukrainian fire and offensive actions had significantly reduced along the frontlines during the day, the ceasefire was only partially successful. Ukrainian forces continued to launch drone and artillery strikes over the weekend, with six offensive operations and the use of 90 fixed-wing drones, including eight aimed at areas outside the combat zone. The majority of violations involved short-range drones attacking Russian positions, with over 3,300 such incidents recorded.
Once the ceasefire expired, Russian forces resumed their military operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had promised that his troops would not initiate any attacks and later claimed Russia had not fully honored the ceasefire.
Zelensky suggested that Russia could only demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace by agreeing to an unconditional 30-day truce. In contrast, Putin had expressed concerns that a prolonged ceasefire would allow Ukraine to rearm and reinforce its military.
Earlier, in March, Putin had temporarily suspended attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at the request of US President Donald Trump, who is aiming to mediate peace in the conflict. Despite this, the Russian Defense Ministry reported numerous Ukrainian attacks, which it described as violations of the agreement, which expired last week.
On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-hour cessation of hostilities, directing Russian troops to only respond to Ukrainian actions. By Monday morning, the military issued a report summarizing the situation. It noted that while the intensity of Ukrainian fire and offensive actions had significantly reduced along the frontlines during the day, the ceasefire was only partially successful. Ukrainian forces continued to launch drone and artillery strikes over the weekend, with six offensive operations and the use of 90 fixed-wing drones, including eight aimed at areas outside the combat zone. The majority of violations involved short-range drones attacking Russian positions, with over 3,300 such incidents recorded.
Once the ceasefire expired, Russian forces resumed their military operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had promised that his troops would not initiate any attacks and later claimed Russia had not fully honored the ceasefire.
Zelensky suggested that Russia could only demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace by agreeing to an unconditional 30-day truce. In contrast, Putin had expressed concerns that a prolonged ceasefire would allow Ukraine to rearm and reinforce its military.
Earlier, in March, Putin had temporarily suspended attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at the request of US President Donald Trump, who is aiming to mediate peace in the conflict. Despite this, the Russian Defense Ministry reported numerous Ukrainian attacks, which it described as violations of the agreement, which expired last week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment