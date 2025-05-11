403
Ukraine Faces Arms Shortages
(MENAFN) The media reported on Saturday that Ukraine’s European backers lack the production capacity to replace the arms supplied by the United States.
The Trump administration has shifted its focus away from investing billions in supporting Ukraine, instead prioritizing domestic concerns.
Additionally, it has conveyed to its European NATO partners that the US is no longer willing to solely sustain the military alliance.
The article highlighted that the United States has not announced a new arms package for Ukraine in over 120 days.
Although the Pentagon still has USD3.85 billion in military supplies allocated for Ukraine from the previous administration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refrained from confirming whether these supplies would actually be sent to Ukraine.
According to a Ukrainian official cited by the media, Ukraine is running out of key military resources such as long-range missiles, artillery, and, most critically, ballistic defense systems—most of which are produced in the United States.
While European leaders and investors seem willing to increase funding for arms production, “industry executives and experts predict it will take a decade to get assembly lines up to speed,” the newspaper reported.
