Iranian FM: Uranium Enrichment Within Iran Non-Negotiable Right
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 11 (KUNA) -- Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Iran would not back down from uranium enrichment within its borders, saying that such right was non-negotiable.
Speaking to the press ahead of departure to Muscat for the fourth round of Iranian-US nuclear negotiations scheduled Sunday, Araghchi said that the Iranian nuclear program was for peaceful purposes and it was monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Araghchi criticized the US "conflicting" stance on negotiations, indicating that it was one of the major obstacles.
In a previous statement, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called on Tehran to dismantle its uranium enrichment facilities and avoid obtaining uranium centrifuges.
Witkoff spoke to Breitbart news network and said that if negotiations fell short, the US would take a different course of action. (end)
