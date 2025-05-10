Restaurateur Doubles Revenue Through AI And Digital Strategy, Launches Nonprofit To Empower Minority-Owned Businesses

Patrick Cheng, owner of General Tso's in Dunwoody, GA, displays the restaurant's signature fried chicken, now a staple in corporate catering menus.

- Patrick Cheng, Founder of General Tso's and NextGen Impact

DUNWOODY, GA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a pandemic-era pivot has transformed into a scalable, system-driven business success. Patrick Cheng, a Chinese-American entrepreneur , has more than doubled the revenue of his Georgia-based restaurant, General Tso's, by integrating digital tools, automation, and AI-powered training into every layer of his operation. Now, he's launching a nonprofit to share that playbook with others.

In 2020, Cheng acquired a struggling Chinese restaurant in Dunwoody after the pandemic shuttered his short-term rental business. Leveraging his family's background in food distribution and his own drive for innovation, he rapidly converted the restaurant into a high-volume catering operation.

“We were working harder, not smarter,” Cheng said.“We lacked systems, structure, and digital presence. Everything changed after I got connected to the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program.”

Through the platform's free training courses, Cheng shifted his focus from short-term survival to long-term strategy. He upgraded his point-of-sale system, implemented automated promotions, launched loyalty programs, and used AI to build bilingual SOPs and training manuals. The result: streamlined operations, higher employee retention, and exponential growth.

Today, 70% of General Tso's business comes from corporate catering, and Cheng's average daily revenue has more than doubled.

But Cheng's ambitions extend far beyond profit. He is now launching NextGen Impact, a nonprofit initiative designed to support minority and immigrant entrepreneurs facing language or cultural barriers.“Thousands of family-owned restaurants struggle due to outdated systems and limited access to resources,” Cheng said.“We want to change that-through mentorship, technology, and community.”

With a mission to uplift underserved business owners and modernize perceptions of Chinese-American cuisine, Cheng's story stands as a model of resilient, responsible, and digitally empowered entrepreneurship.

