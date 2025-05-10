403
Defender Dakar D7X-R In Prototype Test For W2RC
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Original British adventure brand Defender has accelerated its preparations for entering the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) by completing prototype test activity in Morocco with the Defender Dakar D7X-R, in addition to signing two stellar drivers.
Fourteen-time Dakar Rally winner Stéphane Peterhansel will join the Defender Rally team, alongside emerging talent Rokas Baciuška, a statement from Alfardan Premier Motors said.
French driver Peterhansel joined the Defender Rally team in Morocco, successfully completing early test activity with the first prototype of the Defender Dakar D7X-R as they began preparations for competing at the Dakar Rally in January 2026 – an event renowned as the world's most gruelling long-distance off-road race.
Defender, the iconic 4x4, designed and engineered for capability and durability, will make its works debut at the Dakar Rally, where three Defender Dakar D7X-Rs will compete in the 'Stock' category for production-based cars. A two-car entry will contest the remaining rounds of the 2026 FIA W2RC.
James Barclay, managing director of JLR Motorsport, said:“Completing our first official test in the Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype is a huge milestone and kicks off a busy calendar of testing activity on our journey to Dakar. The world-renowned Stéphane Peterhansel brings a remarkable amount of practical experience to the team as the most successful Dakar Rally competitor ever. His knowledge is going to be a huge asset to our programme.”
“Rokas Baciuška is one of the most exciting and promising upcoming rally talents, boasting an impressive track record since he first entered the Dakar in 2022 – the same year he was crowned FIA World Rally-Raid Champion in the T4 class.”
The Defender Dakar D7X-R, the team's purpose-built, production-based, competition challenger, will share the same robust D7x aluminium body architecture, transmission and driveline layout as production Defenders, testament to its extreme durability and strength.
The Defender Dakar D7X-R is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, and the prototype is wrapped in a distinctive camouflage design. It was put through its paces to verify the reliability, durability and capability baselines in the demanding sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.
Mark Cameron, managing director, Defender, said: "It's a fantastic feeling to be sharing these first images of the Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype with the world. The team is really starting to take shape as we develop Defender to compete in the Stock category – which means the competition D7X-R will be very closely linked to the production Defender. It's also a special moment to announce our two drivers for the W2RC in Stéphane and Rokas, each of them bringing something unique to the team and with human endurance being such a vital component of World Rally-Raid success.”
“Competing in the Dakar Rally and W2RC will be the ultimate proving ground for Defender's capability, durability and performance and it won't be long until our competition Defender D7X-R will be put through its paces on the world-stage.”
Heralded as the most successful Dakar Rally driver of all time, Peterhansel has completed Defender testing duties in the Sahara. The 59-year-old has competed in the Dakar Rally 35 times on both bike and car and has won the ultimate epic adventure 14 times. In 2026, Peterhansel will race for Defender in all rounds of the W2RC.
"It's been amazing to get behind the wheel of the Defender D7X-R prototype for the first time in Morocco. Whilst it's early days, our testing is moving in a positive direction for our preparation for our Dakar Rally debut in 2026,” he said.
Joining Peterhansel in the newly-established team is 25-year-old Baciuška, the first driver in the history of the FIA to win world champion titles in two different categories. In 2022, Rokas made his Dakar Rally debut, being the youngest Lithuanian to take part in the event and finished third in the T4 category. He went on to complete the 2022 W2RC with four podiums, including winning the 2022 Rallye du Maroc, resulting in him securing the overall W2RC championship in T4.
Baciuška finished second in the T4 category of the 2023 Dakar Rally and third in the T3 category of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Rokas demonstrates an impressive track record in the W2RC and will aim to build on his success with Defender for the 2026 championship.
Baciuška, said:“Having the legendary Defender join the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and Dakar Rally is an historic moment in motorsport and for the brand, and I'm looking forward to being an integral part of that story.”
The third driver for the team's Dakar Rally campaign will be announced at a later date, along with the drivers' navigators.
The 2026 edition of the of the W2RC will implement new regulations that are aimed at making the 'Stock' category significantly more competitive overall, as the FIA and Dakar organisers respond to the increasing capacity and popularity of high-performance 4x4s and SUVs. These new regulations will allow increased performance benefits, giving Defender the opportunity to showcase its extreme durability and capability through the harshest terrains.
The build of Defender's official competition cars has also started, with the bodies of the cars coming off the line at JLR's Nitra production plant. An exhaustive test programme is planned before a full team launch later this year ahead of Dakar and the FIA W2RC in 2026, the statement added.
