403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump announces he will ask China to assist with Ukraine war solution
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has indicated that he may ask China to assist in resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, Trump said it would be "natural" to involve China in efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to peace negotiations.
This proposal comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China, following Trump’s imposition of tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports, citing national security and trade imbalances. China has retaliated with 125% tariffs on US goods and implemented export restrictions, accusing the US of engaging in “economic bullying.”
Despite the trade conflict, Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the possibility of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with Beijing. In response, China’s Commerce Ministry acknowledged it was considering negotiations but stressed that the US must first demonstrate “sincerity” by removing the imposed tariffs.
Trump’s remarks coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over seven hours and took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Xi emphasized the strong relationship between Russia and China and underscored their shared global responsibilities as major powers and permanent UN Security Council members, particularly in resisting unilateralism and coercive tactics on the world stage.
This proposal comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China, following Trump’s imposition of tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports, citing national security and trade imbalances. China has retaliated with 125% tariffs on US goods and implemented export restrictions, accusing the US of engaging in “economic bullying.”
Despite the trade conflict, Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the possibility of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with Beijing. In response, China’s Commerce Ministry acknowledged it was considering negotiations but stressed that the US must first demonstrate “sincerity” by removing the imposed tariffs.
Trump’s remarks coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over seven hours and took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Xi emphasized the strong relationship between Russia and China and underscored their shared global responsibilities as major powers and permanent UN Security Council members, particularly in resisting unilateralism and coercive tactics on the world stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment