Bihar: Jan Suraaj Postpones All Political Activities Amid India-Pakistan Tension

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 10 (IANS) In light of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and recent cross-border hostilities, the Jan Suraaj Party has announced a temporary suspension of all its major political activities until May 15, 2025.

Addressing the media persons in Patna on Saturday, Party National President Manoj Bharti said, "This is not the time for politics. Our country stands at a sensitive juncture, and we stand firmly with our armed forces. As a responsible political entity, we have decided to suspend all major public activities for the next five days."

The party's General Secretary, Kishore Kumar, informed that the signature campaign and the Udghosh Yatra, originally scheduled to commence from Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda on May 11, have been postponed.

“We will assess the national situation on May 15 and decide the next course of action accordingly,” he said.

During the press briefing, prominent Jan Suraaj leaders, including Kanhaiya Singh, A.K. Dwivedi, Treasurer Arvind Singh, State General Secretary Sarwar Ali, State Secretary Prof. Shantanu, Spokesperson Syed Masih Uddin, and Chandan Kumar, were present.

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has been actively engaged in mass mobilisation in Bihar in preparation for the 2025 Assembly Elections.

Bharti concluded by reiterating the party's support for the Indian Army and appealed for public solidarity, urging people to remain united and vigilant during this period of heightened national security alert.

India launched Operation Sindoor earlier this week, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian government has emphasised that the strikes were precise and avoided civilian harm, while Pakistan has retaliated with drone and missile attacks, including a failed attempt to strike Delhi with the Fatah-2 missile.