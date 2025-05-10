Al Wakra Hospital Achieves Prestigious Global Accreditation In Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakra Hospital has been awarded a prestigious global accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a globally recognized U.S.-based body renowned for advancing the quality and safety of surgical care worldwide.

This prestigious recognition, awarded for the first time in Qatar, marks an international acknowledgment of Al Wakra Hospital's clinical expertise in this specialized field. It positions the hospital among a selected set of internationally accredited centers and underscores HMC's dedication to delivering advanced and safe surgical care supported by global standards and best practices, particularly in women's health.



Qatar Museums, Hong Kong Palace Museum present Wonders of Imperial Carpets

Qatar Airways extends flight suspension to Pakistan and India Qatar Pavilion organizes Beyti Beytak Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia

Read Also

CEO of Al Wakra Hospital Dr. Omar Al Qahtani praised the accreditation as a monumental achievement for Hamad Medical Corporation, and said: "This accreditation is the result of extensively and coordinated efforts by our medical and administrative teams. It reflects the high quality of surgical care provided by HMC in specialized fields, in accordance with the highest global standards, reinforcing our position as a leading healthcare provider in Qatar and the wider region."

Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Al Wakra Hospital Dr. Lolwa Al Ansari said, "We are proud of this accomplishment, which highlights years of continuous assessment, improvement and dedication by our clinical team. It demonstrates our commitment to applying the highest international standards in providing outstanding care for patients in Qatar."

She added, "Al Wakra Hospital successfully passed a comprehensive onsite assessment conducted by an expert team from SRC during their intensive visit on February 27th. The assessment involved an in-depth review of the hospital's practices, protocols, outcomes and patient-centered models of care."