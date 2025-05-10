403
Moscow Talks Bolster Russia-Serbia Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Kremlin on Friday, a discussion that underscored robust energy cooperation and a shared history, particularly during wartime.
President Putin reiterated Russia's role as a crucial guarantor of Serbia's energy security, noting that state-owned energy giant Gazprom maintains an uninterrupted supply of natural gas to Serbia. He added that deliveries have even exceeded agreed-upon volumes at Belgrade's request.
The Russian leader also called for efforts to revitalize bilateral trade, stating that a recent decline in economic partnership should be addressed without delay. He stressed the need for Serbia to appoint a co-chair to a joint intergovernmental commission to help guide future steps.
President Putin welcomed his Serbian counterpart, acknowledging perceived obstacles to the visit. He stated, “We know that there were attempts to prevent your visit and certain logistical difficulties were created, but you came, and we appreciate it greatly,” while also commending Serbia's “sovereign and independent course.”
President Vucic highlighted the strategic significance of Russian natural gas for his country's energy requirements, describing the supply agreement as vital and advantageous. “This is a matter of vital importance for our country,” he remarked, expressing thanks for the favorable conditions.
He thanked President Putin for ongoing support regarding Serbia’s territorial integrity and expressed hope for a future visit by the Russian leader to Belgrade.
President Vucic had arrived in Moscow earlier in the week for World War II commemoration events, where he praised the historical wartime alliance between the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia.
