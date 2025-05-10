Qatar Airways Extends Flight Suspension To Pakistan And India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has extended thes temporary suspension of its outbound and inbound flights between Doha and several destinations in Pakistan and India due to ongoing cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement on its official social media channels, the airline announced temporary operational adjustments affecting its services to and from Pakistan and India.

Flights scheduled for May 10, 11 and 12 from Doha to Karachi (KHI), Lahore (LHE), Islamabad (ISB), Multan (MUX), Peshawar (PEW), and Sialkot (SKT) in Pakistan, as well as Amritsar (ATQ) in India have been suspended.



Pakistan's aviation authority confirmed that the country's airspace will remain closed to all types of flights until 12pm on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, India's Airports Authority has announced the closure of 32 airports in the northern and western regions of the country until 5:29am on May 15.

Qatar Airways emphasized that the safety and security of its passengers remains its highest priority.

