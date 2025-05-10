Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pak Moving Troops In Forward Areas: Govt

2025-05-10 03:09:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Pakistan's military is moving its troops in forward areas, India said on Saturday as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

“The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Pakistan, she said, had launched a high speed missile in Punjab and attacked medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur.

“A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” Qureshi said.

“Pakistan military used high-speed missiles at 1.40 am to target air base in Punjab,” she disclosed.

Pakistan used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, jets to attack India's military sites along the Western front, Qureshi said.

In response to Pakistani actions, India has responded in a measured way, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“It is the Pakistani act that constituted provocation and escalation,” he said. .

He dismissed as ludicrous claims by Pakistan of missiles being fired at religious sites.

India also said that Pakistan's claims of critical infrastructure damage were“completely false”.

The Indian military showed time stamped pictures to deny Pakistan's claims about air force stations and base destruction in India.

“Indian armed forces remain in high state of operational readiness... all hostile actions have been effectively countered,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told reporters.

India, she said, had targeted Pakistan military assets in Rahim Yar Khan.

“Pakistan had attempted a malicious misinformation campaign. Its claims of destroying our S-400 system and airfields at Surat were false,” Singh said.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistan's actions, she said.

Singh said Indian armed forces are committed to non-escalation, provided Pakistan side reciprocates.

