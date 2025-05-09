Iran Agrees To 4Th Round Of Indirect Talks With US In Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced on Friday that his country has agreed to holding the fourth round of indirect talks with the United States on Sunday, in the Omani capital, Muscat.



The Minister noted that Tehran is awaiting coordination from the Omani side regarding this meeting.



In remarks, Araqchi said, "The host country or mediator (the Sultanate of Oman) will determine the time and place of the fourth round of indirect talks with the United States," noting that his country has agreed to the date proposed by Muscat.

Regarding the progress of the talks between Tehran and Washington regarding the Iranian nuclear program, Araqchi said that the talks "are progressing, and it is natural that the more progress we achieve, the more consultations and studies we will need, and more time to study the issues at hand."



He considered the important thing "that we are on an escalating path, gradually delving into the details," adding, "Our positions in the talks are principled and have their foundations, and therefore are not subject to change."



The Iranian-American negotiations, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, were held in three consecutive rounds: on April 12 in Muscat, April 19 in Rome, and April 26 in Muscat.