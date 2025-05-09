403
Qatar Airways Expands São Paulo Flights As Business Travel Demand Surges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Qatar Airways will increase its flights between Doha and São Paulo from 14 to 17 per week starting June 25, 2025, according to official airline statements released in early May 2025.
This move comes as the airline responds to a clear rise in demand for both business and leisure travel between the Middle East and South America.
The new flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flight QR785 departing Doha at 12:10 AM and arriving in São Paulo at 9:00 AM. The return flight, QR786, will leave São Paulo at 10:30 AM and land in Doha at 6:45 AM.
Qatar Airways will use Boeing 777-200LR aircraft for these routes, which offer 42 business class and 230 economy class seats. The airline will continue to operate its existing two daily flights, bringing the total to 17 weekly services.
São Paulo has become a strategic hub for Qatar Airways in South America. The city's status as Brazil's largest financial center makes it a key point for business travelers.
The airline's partnership with LATAM Airlines enables passengers to connect from São Paulo to 55 destinations across Latin America, including cities like Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima, and Santiago de Chile.
This network integration provides valuable options for travelers seeking efficient access to regional markets. Qatar Airways has seen strong market response since launching new routes to Toronto and São Paulo in late 2024.
Qatar Airways Expands LATAM's Toronto Service
The airline will also increase its Toronto service to five weekly flights from June 19, 2025, with plans for daily service in the winter. These expansions reflect a broader strategy to capture rising demand for international travel as tourism and business mobility recover.
The airline's decision to focus on São Paulo and Toronto, while keeping Buenos Aires service suspended, underscores a pragmatic approach to capacity allocation. Qatar Airways holds a 10% stake in LATAM Airlines, further aligning its interests with regional connectivity.
The airline operates to over 170 destinations worldwide and continues to invest in routes that show clear commercial potential. This increase in flight frequency marks a calculated move by Qatar Airways to strengthen its position in the Americas, driven by hard data and market demand, not speculation or promotional rhetoric.
