Mpox Death Toll In Africa Surpasses 1,750 Since 2024 Africa CDC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The death toll from Africa's ongoing mpox outbreak has surpassed 1,750, as the number of cases reported since the beginning of 2024 approaches 130,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing on Thursday evening, Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff and head of the Executive Office at the Africa CDC, said that 24 mpox-affected African countries have reported 129,711 mpox cases since the start of last year. Of these, 29,609 were confirmed and about 1,751 related deaths were recorded.

Data from the African Union (AU)'s specialized healthcare agency showed that last week alone, the continent reported 3,553 new cases, including 758 confirmed ones and 12 new related deaths. Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda contributed to 93.3 percent of all confirmed cases reported during the past week.

The Africa CDC further warned over the continued surge in mpox cases, as the total number of cases reported so far this year constitutes about two thirds of last year's total. The continent has recorded 52,082 mpox cases since the beginning of this year, it noted.

Meanwhile, the Africa CDC has raised the alarm regarding the increasing trend of public health emergencies occurring throughout the continent.

"In 2024, we had, in total, 117 moderate and high risk public health events. This year, we are already at 120. We have had 34 high risk, and 86 moderate risk events this year. This shows that the situation is not reducing," Ngongo said, adding that the top disease outbreaks reported by AU members so far in 2025 include mpox, cholera, dengue, and Lassa fever.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

In August last year, the Africa CDC declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization designated the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern.