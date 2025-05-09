Tanzania, Mozambique Agree To Strengthen Trade, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dar Es Salaam: Tanzania and Mozambique have agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment to bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

The agreement was reached Thursday during talks between Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and visiting Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo at State House in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Hassan said the two leaders had agreed to boost trade through a simplified trade regime. "After decades of political cooperation between the two countries, we agreed that it is high time we strengthen economic cooperation for the benefit of the two countries," she said.

Hassan said the two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, and the exploitation of marine resources.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several agreements by their ministers, including the establishment of a one-stop border post, student exchange, and cultural cooperation.

For his part, Chapo, who arrived in Tanzania on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, said the two countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in defense, security, aviation, and the blue economy.