Exports From MIHAN SEZ, Nagpur Reaches Rs 4000 Crore

MENAFN - KNN India)The Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has reported a remarkable increase in exports, reaching Rs 3,961 crore for the financial year ending March 2025.

This figure more than doubles the previous year's exports of Rs 1,786 crore, representing the highest year-on-year growth since the SEZ's inception.

This significant growth is attributed to robust performances in the pharmaceutical, aviation, and IT sectors. Lupin Pharma's facility in the SEZ has been pivotal, catering to markets in the US and other countries.

In aviation, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TAAL) manufactures aircraft floor beams, while Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) and Indamer operate maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) units.

Dassault Reliance Aviation Limited (DRAL), a joint venture between France's Dassault and India's Reliance, also contributes significantly. Collectively, the aviation sector accounted for Rs 580 crore in exports.

The software industry has also been a major contributor, with IT giants like HCL, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra operating within the SEZ.

Additionally, anticipation of potential US tariff hikes prompted companies to expedite shipments, further boosting export figures.

Despite this growth, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which oversees MIHAN-SEZ, indicates that approximately 150 hectares of land remain available for new investors.

Plans are underway to auction additional plots, aiming to attract more enterprises and sustain the region's economic momentum.

MIHAN-SEZ's impressive export performance underscores its role as a catalyst for economic development in the Vidarbha region, highlighting the area's potential as a hub for international trade and investment.

