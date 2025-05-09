Brahmos Missile Manufacturing Unit To Be Set Up In Lucknow

MENAFN - KNN India)India is set to enhance its defence capabilities with the inauguration of a new BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow on May 11, 2025.

The facility aims to produce 80 to 100 supersonic cruise missiles annually. This initiative is a collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, forming part of the BrahMos Aerospace joint venture.

The Lucknow unit, established at a cost of Rs 300 crore, is a significant component of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The corridor encompasses six nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. In the first phase, approximately 1,600 hectares have been allocated, with 80 acres designated for the BrahMos facility.

Additionally, 117 hectares in the Lucknow node have been allotted to 12 companies, including Aerolloy Technologies, known for its contributions to space missions like Chandrayaan and fighter aircraft development.

The BrahMos missile, a key asset in India's defense arsenal, is renowned for its speed and precision.

The establishment of this manufacturing unit is expected to bolster India's self-reliance in defense production and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Efforts are ongoing to attract further investment, with state officials engaging with international stakeholders to promote the corridor's potential.

