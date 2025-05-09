Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Co-Promotion And Co-Marketing Agreement Trends Analysis And Directory Of Deals 2016-2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-promotion and co-marketing deals from 2016 to 2025.



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse co-promotion and co-marketing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

The report provides access to co-promotion and co-marketing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide a foundational understanding of the co-promotion and co-marketing landscape, including introductory information and an overview of trends in this field. Additionally, these chapters cover the structural details of such deals, highlight significant agreements by value, showcase the top 25 companies actively engaging in these deals, and offer detailed listings of agreements organized by various categories. Each chapter is designed to guide the reader through different facets of co-promotion and co-marketing activities since 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-promotion and co-marketing deals

2.3. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2016-2025

2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025

2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025

2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025

2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025

2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-promotion and co-marketing partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-promotion and co-marketing deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2016-2025

Deal directory



Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured



Abbvie

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals

AC Immune

Adaptimmune

Adhera Therapeutics

AEterna Zentaris

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Almirall

Amgen

AnGes MG

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Arcus Biosciences

Argenx

Argenex Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Biogen

BioNTech

Bluebird Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Exact Sciences

Fate Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Immunogen

Incyte

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Lundbeck

Merck and Co

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900