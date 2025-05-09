KEY WEALTH RECOGNIZED WITH TWO AWARDS AT THE 2025 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Wealth, was named "Best Family Wealth Solution" for its enhanced legacy planning services at the 2025 Family Wealth Report (FWR) awards. Cathy O'Malley Kearney, national head of Key Private Bank, was also recognized with a leadership award, 'Woman in Wealth Banking' for her leadership in the wealth management industry.

The annual FWR awards recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Key Family Wealth was selected for the best 'Family Wealth Solution' category from a shortlist of seven outstanding multi-family office providers. The firm was awarded for its expanded capabilities to address generational wealth transition, governance, and succession, including extensive training to help its advisors deliver KFW's Family Milestone Experience. This distinction recognizes Key Family Wealth's deep industry expertise and its ability to deliver impactful solutions to the largest and most complex families across the country.

O'Malley Kearney was selected for the 'Women in Wealth Banking' leadership award. She was honored for her focus on improving the team's financial planning acumen, as well as her ability to collaborate to deliver proactive, client-centric advice. She was also recognized for her community leadership, commitment to others and ability to achieve impact.

"Being recognized by our peers in the wealth industry is an honor and a testament to our people who work tirelessly on behalf of our clients," said Joe Skarda, President of Key Wealth. "I am extremely proud of Cathy, Key Family Wealth, and the rest of our team who are committed to enhancing the lives of our clients with the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families across generations."

The FWR awards pool of judges consists of around forty experts coming from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers each of whom has in-depth wealth management knowledge and experience.

Family Wealth Report is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry.

About Key Wealth

Key Wealth is the wealth management business of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY ) one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025. Key Wealth provides financial planning, investment, fiduciary, banking and credit, insurance and business solutions tailored to meet our clients' specific goals and needs. Key Wealth which includes Key Private Bank, Key Family Wealth and Key Institutional Advisors has served our HNW, UHNW and Institutional segments for nearly 200 years.

Key Wealth, Key Private Bank, Key Family Wealth, KeyBank Institutional Advisors and Key Private Client are marketing names for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank) and certain affiliates, such as Key Investment Services LLC (KIS) and KeyCorp Insurance Agency USA Inc. (KIA).

Non-Deposit products are: NOT FDIC INSURED ● NOT BANK GUARANTEED ● MAY LOSE VALUE ● NOT A DEPOSIT ● NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL OR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCY

SOURCE KeyBank

