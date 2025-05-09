Russian Firms Eye Azerbaijan Market At Upcoming Agro-Food Exhibitions

Agricultural and industrial enterprises from Russia's Voronezh region are preparing to participate in the“Caspian Agro 2025” and“Interfood 2025” exhibitions, which will take place in Baku from May 13 to 16.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%