Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes Delegation From Ministry Of Health And Prevention To Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library welcomed an official delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, headed by His Excellency Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulations Sector. The delegation was received by His Excellency Dr Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

During the visit, both parties explored avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two entities, in line with shared objectives to enhance the wellbeing of Ministry employees and to nurture their knowledge and cultural development.

His Excellency Dr AlMazrooei stated:“We believe that building a healthy and knowledgeable society begins with forging strong knowledge partnerships with national institutions-chief among them, the Ministry of Health and Prevention. This collaboration aligns with our vision of employing culture and knowledge as strategic tools to elevate quality of life and enable researchers and professionals to access the latest medical practices in the UAE.”

He continued:“We take pride in the Library serving as an incubator of medical knowledge. With cutting-edge research resources, an advanced knowledge infrastructure, and state-of-the-art facilities tailored to all members of the community, including people of determination, the Library plays a vital role in supporting the growth of healthcare professionals.”

His Excellency Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri said:“Our collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library presents a pioneering national model that exemplifies the integration of knowledge and healthcare. It reflects the Ministry's steadfast commitment to creating an environment that supports research and development. This partnership empowers healthcare professionals by providing them with reliable, up-to-date sources of information essential for their readiness and continued growth.”

He added:“This cooperation is fully aligned with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's vision of building a health system grounded in innovation, scientific research, and knowledge. It significantly contributes to enhancing the quality of life, while also positioning the library as a strategic partner in raising awareness of health policies and promoting a culture of informed community engagement. Together, we are supporting the adoption of evidence-based health practices that meet international standards.”

Dr Al Amiri continued:“We remain committed to launching impactful initiatives in collaboration with our local partners to further develop the healthcare system, ensure the sustainability of services, and foster greater integration between the knowledge and healthcare sectors in service of the wider community. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers an ideal venue for such efforts, with its advanced facilities, comprehensive services, and rich knowledge resources. It plays a vital role in strengthening the knowledge infrastructure available to medical professionals and specialists, granting access to essential health policies, legislation, and approved medical practices in the UAE.”

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Library's nine sub-libraries, the Treasures of the Library Exhibition-which showcases rare manuscripts-and the Arab Journalism Exhibition, which chronicles the evolution of media in the region.

The delegation was also briefed on services offered to students and researchers, with a special emphasis on support for medical students. The Library features over 28,000 periodicals and knowledge databases comprising one billion digital resources, including 6 million master's and doctoral theses. Additionally, the Library houses more than 23,000 medical resources and 40 specialised medical journals in multiple languages.

Altogether, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers nearly one billion e-resources, including approximately 161 million print and digital periodicals. These resources span e-books, audiobooks, e-magazines, newspapers, reports, articles, research papers, academic dissertations, and multimedia, alongside eight specialised databases.

This extensive content reflects the Library's commitment to providing a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that supports scientific research, fosters innovation, and caters to the academic and medical communities across diverse disciplines-further reinforcing its role as a pioneering hub for lifelong learning and professional development in the UAE.