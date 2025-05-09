Court House Lawyers Launches To Challenge The Legal Status Quo With A Client-First Approach In Southern California

- George Mkrtchyan, Esq. Managing AttorneyGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Court House Lawyers , a newly established firm in Glendale led by Managing Attorney George Mkrtchyan, Esq. has officially launched its legal services with an emphasis on Lemon Law and Personal Injury representation including car accidents , slip & falls and other injuries. Rooted in a mission to place clients at the center of the legal process, Court House Lawyers is entering the legal industry with a promise of personalized service, direct communication, and results-driven strategies.With offices in California and a deep understanding of consumer protection and injury litigation, the firm positions itself as a trusted ally for clients navigating complex legal challenges. Court House Lawyers delivers legal support without requiring clients to pay upfront fees - their goals are aligned because they only win if the client wins.Court House Lawyers was created to make sure that every type of client has a place to go and feel represented instead of just being represented on paper. They have set up in Glendale to meet a growing demand for legal services that prioritize the client's experience. The firm stands apart by emphasizing open communication and ease of access to legal professionals-they are not hard to get a hold of unlike other firms where clients have to jump through hoops just to get simple answers.“In founding Court House Lawyers, our focus was simple: to offer the best representation with the best client centered approach - we want every client to be heard, feel supported, and know that we are the shield that protects them,” said George Mkrtchyan, the firm's founder and Managing Attorney.“Court House Lawyers have no barriers between attorneys and clients. No layers of bureaucracy. Just direct, reliable help every step of the way.”This client-first philosophy is embedded in every case the firm handles. For personal injury clients, Court House Lawyers provides hands-on guidance throughout the recovery and claims process, including assistance with bodily injury, medical claims, and property damage. Clients can expect straightforward advice without having to navigate legal complexities alone.Another one of the firm's core areas of practice is California Lemon Law , which protects consumers who have purchased or leased defective vehicles. With over a decade of experience negotiating settlements with attorneys and insurance adjusters, Court House Lawyers has developed an expert strategy for obtaining favorable settlements. The firm charges no fees to clients in Lemon Law cases, instead securing attorney's fees directly from the manufacturer-and unlike other firms they stand by this for all cases that result in a vehicle being repurchased under the CA Lemon Law.“Our team has a 99.9% success rate and is the best Lemon Law firm in California. We have a great working relationship with defense counsel as well as knowing exactly what the vehicle manufacturer is looking for when evaluating Lemon Law claims,” Mkrtchyan explained.“We've refined our process to deliver fast and favorable outcomes, with zero financial risk to our clients.”The firm's branding-Court House Lawyers-was intentionally crafted to be accessible and memorable. The name not only emphasizes that every case matters, but it also reflects their commitment to being a steady presence during stressful legal proceedings.Unlike firms that carry legacy names or focus on individual attorneys, Court House Lawyers presents itself as a collective, results-focused entity. The goal: become the go-to choice for legal services by offering a modern, responsive alternative to traditional firms.“We chose a name people won't forget,” said Mkrtchyan.“It's clear, simple, and carries authority. Court House Lawyers isn't about one person-it's about a team committed to justice.”Among the most distinctive aspects of Court House Lawyers' approach is its accessibility. Clients are not required to wait days or weeks for a callback or schedule around rigid calendars. Instead, they are given direct lines to attorneys and legal staff, with the assurance that their case is being actively managed from intake to resolution.This hands-on service model contrasts with high-volume firms where cases may stagnate or receive minimal attention. By maintaining a selective caseload, Court House Lawyers is able to treat each matter as a priority, delivering swift outcomes and consistent updates to the client.“We treat each case like it's the most important one on our docket-we owe this to the person that entrusted us with their legal matter,” said Mkrtchyan.About Court House LawyersCourt House Lawyers is a California-based law firm focused on representing clients in Lemon Law and Personal Injury matters. Founded by Managing Attorney George Mkrtchyan, Esq., the firm operates on principles of trust, transparency, and outcome-driven service. With a strong reputation for client advocacy and a decade of experience against defense counsel, Court House Lawyers delivers strategic legal support without financial risk to the client.Connect with Court House Lawyers:Website:Address:613 E Glenoaks Blvd., Suite AGlendale, CA 91207

