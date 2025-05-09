Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Malaysian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Putrajaya: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Friday in Putrajaya with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia HE Mohamed Hasan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to enhance and develop relations, alongside discussions on topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, Acting Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al Johara Yousef Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation.