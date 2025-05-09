Autodesk Unveils Refreshed Brand To Strengthen Customer Connection And Shape The Future Of Design And Make

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed in partnership with Autodesk's new creative agency of record, Giant Spoon, the global campaign debuts with a U.S.-only 60-second ad starring Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development). Airing during the NBA Playoffs starting in Round 2, the spot features Hale as God, traveling the world in awe of what Autodesk customers have designed and made – from buildings and bikes to blockbusters and beyond. The ad draws a playful parallel between the omnipresence of divine creation and the omnipresence of human ingenuity – celebrating our customers' impact while showcasing the power of Autodesk's platform in an entertaining, unified, and memorable way.

In an unexpected experiential twist, in-game fans and national viewers will spot Hale's character attending the NBA Playoff game live to ignite conversation and build anticipation. Autodesk will also give away the jersey worn by Hale's character and share an extended cut of the ad on the campaign landing page .

Directed by Jody Hill, the spot uses humor and metaphor to cut through, providing an approachable entry point into Autodesk's portfolio of Design and Make products. The spot bridges brand and product in a fresh, entertaining way that's rarely seen but built to capture attention.

"This campaign is a celebration of human ingenuity and a tribute to the brilliance of our customers," said Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer of Autodesk. "It marks the next chapter of our brand and reinforces our commitment to helping people design and make anything. Every day, Autodesk customers are quietly shaping the world around us. For those looking to design and make with greater efficiency and impact, Autodesk offers technology that empowers them to do just that."

"Autodesk has a long-standing legacy of fueling the creativity and innovation of humanity. Few software-first companies can claim the kind of profound impact that affects and transforms our physical world," said Jonathan Haber, Co-Founder of Giant Spoon. "This campaign is a moment to celebrate the incredible people who use Autodesk's product services to bring ideas to life-the visionaries who imagine, design, and shape the way we live every day."

Celebrating Real Customers Making a Real Impact

While the ad will only air and be available in the U.S., the campaign will extend beyond broadcast with a global storytelling series that highlights real Autodesk customers making a tangible impact, such as:



Noella Nibakuze , architect behind Rwanda's new regenerative agriculture university, used Autodesk to optimize performance and sustainability.

Noel Joyce , designer of an adaptive mountain bike, is reshaping mobility for wheelchair users-and accessibility education for students across disciplines. Cinzia Angelini , director of the animated short Mila, united 350 volunteer artists across 35 countries using cloud collaboration tools-proving powerful storytelling needs heart, not a budget.

Learn more about these makers here .

A Unified Autodesk Brand

Today, more than 300 million professionals work in the Design and Make industries* (architecture, engineering, construction, operations, manufacturing, product design, media, and entertainment)-a sector poised to reach $30 trillion in global value by 2027.**

This campaign marks a new era for the Autodesk brand, as the company transitions from being best known as the maker of AutoCAD, to a unified brand that connects the Autodesk portfolio across all these industries. The company's newly refreshed brand identity supports this transformation.

"We've spent decades building technology that quietly powers the design and make process," Treseder added. "Now it's time to celebrate our customers, the people and businesses designing and making a better world, and to showcase their inspiring work."

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the products we use, to the movies and games that move us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes-empowering customers to deliver better outcomes for their businesses, their communities, and the planet. Learn more at autodesk or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

*World Economic Forum

** Statista , Statista , Oxford Economics & PWC

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.