O Gold And Mawarid Finance Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch The Region's First Shariah-Compliant Gold-Backed Pre...

In a landmark move for ethical finance and fintech advancement, O Gold, the UAE's leading digital gold investment platform, has partnered with Mawarid Finance, a premier UAE-based Shariah-compliant financial institution established in 2006, to jointly develop and launch the region's first Shariah-compliant prepaid card backed by physical gold.

Founded to democratize access to precious metals, O Gold offers users a seamless platform to buy, sell, lease, and redeem physical gold and silver-whether for investment or everyday use. With features like physical redemption and gold-backed savings tools, O Gold is redefining how individuals engage with real assets in a digital-first era. Backed by partnerships with globally recognized entities such as SAM Precious Metals and AKW Consultants, O Gold brings physical and digital gold to users' fingertips.

Mawarid Finance, a premier UAE-based Shariah-compliant financial institution established in 2006, offers a comprehensive suite of ethical banking and finance solutions. With a mission to support ethical growth through innovative financial services, Mawarid serves individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients-championing transparency, social responsibility, and integrity in all its operations.

This strategic collaboration aims to reshape how individuals interact with gold-transitioning it from a traditional store of value into a dynamic, ethical financial tool. Built on shared values of trust, transparency, and compliance with Islamic finance principles, the initiative reflects growing demand for real asset-backed solutions in the digital age.

“Our objective is to offer customers ethical financial products that combine timeless value of gold with practical modern use,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold.“This partnership with Mawarid Finance is a significant milestone in our mission to bring inclusive and Shariah-compliant innovation to the market.”

“Leveraging our deep expertise in Shariah-compliant finance, Mawarid Finance is excited to collaborate with O Gold on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance.“This partnership allows us to extend the benefits of real asset-backed value to a wider audience through a convenient and ethically sound prepaid card.”

The initiative is designed to serve a wide range of users seeking ethical, secure, and asset-backed financial alternatives-reinforcing both organizations' commitment to responsible innovation.

